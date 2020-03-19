Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Coronavirus cases continue to rise in both Missouri and Illinois. The number of deaths have increased in Illinois and the number of cases have once again made a significant jump. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says they have 422 cases and 4 deaths.

In Missouri, there are 33 confirmed coronavirus cases and one death. The recent cases in Missouri include St. Louis County with ten positive cases and St. Louis City has two. Now, St. Charles County reported its first case. It is a woman in her 20 s who recently traveled abroad is now quarantined at home.

Prresident Trump says this is an ongoing fight:

"Normally you pay a lot of money to get things going. Here's a case where we're paying a lot of money to stop things because we don't want people to, uh, be together so that this virus doesn't continue onward. So there's never been anything like this in history. There's never been a, nobody's ever seen anything like this, but we're doing the right thing we have to get rid of in our big war is not a, it's not a financial war. It's a war and it's a medical war. We have to win this war. It's very important.

Most people may think the virus mainly affects the elderly. Here is a break down from the CDC of the national cases by age.

COVID-19 Cases by Age:

6% are 85 and older.

25% are 65 - 84 years-old.

18% are 55-64 years-old.

18% are 45-54 years-old age group have 18 percent.

29% are 20-44 29 years-old.

5% are under 20 years-old.