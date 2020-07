Coronavirus cases in the St. Louis region continue to climb but no deaths reported

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of coronavirus cases continues to climb in our region. The seven St. Louis area counties that we track daily report 268 more coronavirus cases but no more deaths. Missouri added 310 more cases. Illinois adds 954 more cases and 20 additional deaths.

Updated regional COVID-19 cases:

St. Louis City has 30 more cases.

St. Louis County had 48 more cases.

St. Charles adds 85 more cases.

Jefferson County, which did not update since Thursday, added 76 more cases.

Franklin County and St. Clair County did not update numbers yesterday.

Madison County recorded 29 more cases.

In the counties we follow that keep recovery figures, at least 78 have recovered or been released from isolation.