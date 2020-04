CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will speak on COVID-19 from inside the county courthouse at 8:30 am. There are at least five new coronavirus deaths being reported in the St. Louis region this morning. Four of them are in St. Louis County.

Missouri reports nearly 5,700 total cases. There are at least 194 deaths statewide. Illinois has now eclipsed 30,000 cases with close to 1,300 deaths. Missouri and Illinois combined added over 1,300 cases Sunday.