Coronavirus deaths may be decreasing but nation sets record on new cases

ST. LOUIS – The number of coronavirus cases continues to soar in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 40,000 new cases on Friday, a single-day record. It’s so bad in some states that governors have decided to slow down on reopening.

Local leaders in St. Louis are assessing the situation.

“Yeah, I’m worried about it,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said.

Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page both say there are closely watching the number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri. The five highest number of daily cases occurred in the last eight days.

Most new cases center around meat plants in southwest Missouri. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in St. Louis is down dramatically, however; 212 on Friday from a peak of more than 750.

Krewson and Page are not slowing down re-openings at this time.

“When we pull back, what happens?” Krewson said. “People lose their jobs. People don’t go to work. I’m very worried about it, which is why I continue to harp on – please social distance, wear a mask, wash your hands, don’t backslide on this.”

In Washington D.C., the Trump administration held its first pandemic task force briefing in two months. Vice President Mike Pence said all 50 states are opening up safely and responsibly.

“The reality is we’re in a much better place with the efforts President Trump mobilized at the federal level…we’ve slowed the spread, we’ve flattened the curve, we’ve saved lives,” Pence said.

More than 30 states this week have seen an increase in cases.

Houston, Texas is on track to become one of the hardest hit cities in the country. County health officials there have raised the warning system level to severe, the highest threat.

In Miami, they are seeing 900 cases a day; up from 533 early in the pandemic. More than a half dozen states have paused reopening efforts.

“So, let’s take a look at this problem were facing now this resurgence in cases,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci says young people are the largest group that’s testing positive. And although many of them are strong and can fight the infection they will infect others, including the most vulnerable.

“Somebody’s grandmother, grandfather, an uncle who’s on chemotherapy, aunt on radiation or chemotherapy or a child who has leukemia,” he said.

Dr. Fauci says we have a responsibility to ourselves and society to work to get this disease under control.