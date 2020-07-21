Coronavirus forces cancellation of Belleville Chili Cook-off

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The popular Belleville Chili Cook-off is canceled this year due to the outbreak. The 37th annual event had been scheduled for October 9 and 10.

Nearly 10,000 people attend the cook-off on the streets of downtown Belleville every year. The Belleville Chamber of Commerce does plan to have the Annual Chili Chase 5k, however, this year the race will be virtual.

Other Belleville events canceled this year because of coronavirus included Art on the Square, the Shriners Parade and Tour de Belleville.

