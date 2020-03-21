Coronavirus headlines: Federal, local officials take action to curb virus spread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday, March 21

7:30 A.M. UPDATE:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The first case of COVID-19 in the US was reported in January. Now, nearly two months later, there have been at least 18,700 cases across the country and more than 250 people have died.

Ohio now has 169 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 28 counties, according to the Ohio Department of Health's latest report. The state also has two coronavirus-related deaths: 1 in Lucas County and 1 in Erie County.

Health experts expect the fatalities to rise.

Map based on state departments of health as of March 21. Map based on state departments of health as of March 21.

Meanwhile, both federal and state officials are taking action to combat the virus.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the US, Canada and Mexico will close shared borders to non-essential travel in effort to curb the spread. He also shared that the federal government is waiving school standardized test requirements amid the virus disruptions.

Governor Mike DeWine issued a new executive order closing senior citizen centers and senior daycares by end of day Monday. This is in addition to orders banning mass gatherings and temporarily closing schools, restaurants, bars and other entertainment facilities.

Additionally, Connecticut, Illinois and New York joined California on Friday by ordering nonessential workers to remain at home to slow the spread of coronavirus. This means 1 in 5 Americans live in a state under general stay-at-home orders.