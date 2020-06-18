Coronavirus hospital admissions begin to drop, cases continue to rise across the bi-state

ST. LOUIS- Most all COVID-19 hospital-related numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force are down Thursday morning.

In fact, the only pandemic task force number that is up in the latest information is new hospital admissions which increased by 7 people. But that continued downward trend isn’t stopping new COVID-19 cases from being reported in the St. Louis area.

The six St. Louis area counties that we track daily report a total of 97 additional Coronavirus cases and 15 more COVID-19 deaths; all of the deaths are from St. Louis County.

Missouri added 211 more Coronavirus cases yesterday; the statewide death toll is now over 900 totaling at least 915. Illinois confirms 546 more cases and 87 more deaths. Both Missouri and Illinois combined added 757 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 2,712 people in St. Louis County who battled COVID-19 have now gotten better and have been released from isolation. That number hasn’t changed since Monday. 845 others from the additional local counties we track who also had the virus have been released from isolation as well. That is 7 more than Wednesday morning.