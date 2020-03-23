Coronavirus outbreak forces mother to seek new way to celebrate child’s birthday

OAKVILLE, MO - Jenny Duncan was heartbroken when she knew she had to tell her soon to be 9-year-old daughter that she couldn't have her friends over to bake cookies for her birthday party. She went on Facebook and a group of moms came up with a solution. Ryleigh was really disappointed when she found out the news, but she had a surprise coming. On Saturday, the Oakville mom took Ryleigh outside and there she watched her birthday parade. All of her friends and even strangers drove by her house as Ryleigh stood outside waving. They sang happy birthday and waved from afar. This is the new normal and one of the simple things we have all taken for granted... a child's birthday party.