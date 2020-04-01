UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - The Delmar Loop is one of the many entertainment areas of the region slammed by measures meant to stop the spread of coronavirus.
And it may be a crushing blow to a project that cost taxpayers $51-million dollars.
Elliot Davis explains in tonight's You Paid For It how this may affect the possible return of the Delmar Trolley.
Coronavirus outbreak may have dealt a death blow to restarting the Delmar Trolley
