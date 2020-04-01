Breaking News
IL: 99 deaths/5,994 cases; MO: 14 deaths/1,327 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

Coronavirus outbreak may have dealt a death blow to restarting the Delmar Trolley

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - The Delmar Loop is one of the many entertainment areas of the region slammed by measures meant to stop the spread of coronavirus.

And it may be a crushing blow to a project that cost taxpayers $51-million dollars.

Elliot Davis explains in tonight's You Paid For It how this may affect the possible return of the Delmar Trolley.

Share this story

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News