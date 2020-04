Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions around the world, it presents an even more unique challenge for the more than 5-million Americans living with Alzheimer's and their caregivers.

Sarah Lovegreen is the Director of Programs from the Alzheimers Association of Greater St. Louis. She says social distancing can be challenging for people caring for Alzheimers patients.