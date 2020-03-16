Coronavirus prompts Archbishop Carlson to Catholics dispensation from attending mass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - For the next three weeks Archbishop Carlson says Catholics have a dispensation from their obligation of attending Sunday mass.



This is the second major move from the Catholic Church in regard to the Coronavirus.

Churches will remain open and mass schedules should continue mostly unchanged but they ask for those who are sick, elderly, or vulnerable to remain at home.

The Archbishop is also advising priests to limit the crowd size to no more than 1000 in the city of St. Louis and no more than 250 in St. Louis County.

He also wants to remind parishioners of the importance of social distancing. The suggested length is about 6 feet.



Here is the statement from the Archibishop:

“During this challenging time, it is important that we act prudently, but without panic. We turn to our Lord Jesus Christ and our Blessed Mother in prayer, especially for those who are sick or vulnerable, and for those who care for them. I ask you to join me in doing so with the prayer that the USCCB gave us today regarding COVID-19.”



But, Catholics are not the only religion making adjustments because of the Coronavirus. For a List of places of worship that have closed their doors check out the listing at the top of our web page.