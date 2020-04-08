Coronavirus: Sharp increase in deaths and cases in the bi-state region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - COVID-19 cases taking dramatic and deadly increases in Missouri and Illinois including in the St. Louis area. 17 new deaths were announced in our area in just the past day or so including 10 in St. Louis County and the first deaths in two of our metro-east counties.

Missouri's official count reveals that the state has now eclipsed 3,000 cases with a total of 3,037 cases. Our latest research shows at least 74 deaths statewide.

In Illinois, there are more than 13,500 cases with 380 deaths. Tuesday was Illinois deadliest day yet with 73 new deaths being announced.

Between Missouri and Illinois, more than 1,600 new cases are being reported.

