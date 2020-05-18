Coronavirus still spreading in the St. Louis region amid reopening efforts

BERKELEY, Mo. – As St. Louis City and County begin to reopen today, the latest COVID-19 numbers show the virus still having a significant impact on multiple counties in our area.

Comparing the latest numbers this morning versus the figures we had last Friday morning. We found that 16 of the 29 counties we follow in Missouri and Illinois reported close to 400 more coronavirus cases, and 40 more COVID-19 deaths. The other 13 counties had no more cases.

Missouri reported 472 more cases statewide since Friday morning and now has nearly 600 deaths across the state. Illinois has more than 6,200 additional cases and close to 250 deaths. Illinois now has surpassed 4,000 total deaths from COVID-19.

St. Louis County has more than 180 additional cases and 30 more deaths. St. Louis City has nearly 60 more cases and two additional deaths. St. Charles County has 14 more cases.

There are 1,859 people in St. Louis County who had COVID-19 and have been released from isolation. That is up 102 from Friday morning. There are 1,094 others from our additional counties who have either recovered or been released from isolation. That is up 64 from Friday morning.