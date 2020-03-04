Coronavirus tops travelers’ minds, but it’s unclear if travel is being impacted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - The coronavirus may not be hitting St. Louis yet, but it certainly has some travelers worried.



St. Louis Lambert International Airport says they’re not doing anything differently yet because of the Coronavirus but they are keeping a close eye on health organizations and will make changes if and when that day comes.



The coronavirus may be on the top of travelers' minds, but is it making them change their minds about upcoming trips?



Not everyone seems to feel so sure.



“We are getting calls constantly,” said Nora Faifar Altair International Travel. She continues, “We are also seeing a lot fewer people book trips at this point because they are worried about it.”



She says they’ve had some business people and a few students want to return to the U.S. because of the coronavirus.



But those that already have trips planned and want to cancel may be out at least some of their money, whether or not they have insurance. The same goes for folks who have yet to book their trips.



“Since the coronavirus has been established now throughout the world you can no longer buy travel insurance.”



But some say the risk isn’t going to slow down their travel plans, at least yet.



“We’ve decided that we’re going to take the precautions that they’re telling us to take and will check in on each other and if we’re showing any signs we’re going to the doctor but we’re definitely not gonna have it limit us from going anywhere,” said one traveler.



Others say they may try to use this to their advantage.



”Of course we’re a little bit worried but I’m looking more on the bright side of things that the government and everybody’s going to get a handle on this and there’s great discounted fares and rooms,” said another traveler.



Because of the concerns surrounding the coronavirus, some airlines are letting passengers book tickets during March and April with no cancellation fees and no questions asked.