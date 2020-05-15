100th Annual Annie Malone May Day Parade to be streamed on Facebook Live

ST. LOUIS – The May Day Parade is Annie Malone’s Children and Family Services’ largest fundraiser of the year. The foundation provides support for homeless and at-risk children and families through several of their established programs.

They helped over 500 families in 2019, and the money raised from this year’s May Day Parade was critical to their outreach efforts in 2020.

“The revenue we receive from that fills our gaps. It’s a major stream of revenue that helps care for us and keeps us in business,” said Sarah Lahman, CEO of Annie Malone.

In wake of the pandemic, their team is bringing the 110th Annual May Day Parade to Facebook live for people to view at home. CEO Koran Bolden and COO Vanessa Townsend of Bold Moves Worldwide helped create a social media campaign that has helped the foundation get a jump start on reaching their annual fundraiser goal of $50 thousand.

In just the first two days of the campaign, Annie Malone Children and Family Services raised approximately $30 thousand.

“It’s really funny. We started the campaign officially on Tuesday. The first day we raised $20,000, and we were like whoa!” Bolden said.

The virtual parade is from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.on May 17. It will be streamed live on the Annie Malone Facebook page.

If you are looking to make a donation to Annie Malone Children and Family Services visit www.anniemalone.com/parade or send the donation via Cashapp at $anniemalonecfs.