Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 880 deaths/ 16,189 cases IL: 6,326 deaths/ 133,016 cases.

19 deaths and 473 new COVID-19 cases announced for Illinois

Coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The number of coronavirus deaths in Illinois increased by 19 to 6,326. An additional 473 new cases of COVID-19 was reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health, bringing the state’s total to 133,016 cases. Monday’s daily tally of cases was the lowest since March 30 and was the result of 18,627 new processed tests. The state’s preliminary seven-day positivity rate for cases remains at 3%. On Sunday, Illinois also saw 19 deaths from COVID-19. The Public Health Department reports that statewide, 1,853 beds out of 3,882 beds in intensive care units were available, while 4,373 ventilators, out of a possible 5,983, were currently available.

