19 students test positive for COVID after St. Dominic graduation, prom

O’FALLON, Mo. – Nineteen students at St. Dominic High School tested positive for COVID-19 following graduation and prom events in recent weeks.

The school held an outdoor graduation ceremony on Wednesday, July 8 and an offsite prom on Friday, July 10.

Everyone who tested positive first began to experience symptoms after the prom.

When school officials learned of the first case, they notified every family with students who attended either event.

A statement from St. Dominic says the school took recommended precautions in holding graduation and prom.

Two outside guests who attended one of the events also tested positive for COVID.

As a result of these positive cases, St. Dominic has canceled all student activities through August 9.

Classes are scheduled to begin at St. Dominic on August 17.