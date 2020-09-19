2 more college football games postponed by virus

Baylor University’s McLane Stadium is shown Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Baylor’s season opener against Houston, scheduled less than a week ago, was one of two FBS NCAA college football games postponed Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, the day before before they were supposed play. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

NEW YORK — Two more college football games on Saturday have been postponed because of the coronavirus.

Baylor’s season opener against Houston and Florida Atlantic’s opener against Georgia Southern have been affected by positive tests. Baylor says its unable to meet the Big 12 roster threshold of a minimum of 53 players available to play.

There’s now been 16 Bowl Subdivision games postponed or canceled because of virus issues since Aug. 26.

The pandemic has impacted college basketball, with the start date delayed until Nov. 25. The marquee basketball tournament on Maui has been moved to North Carolina. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 is considering getting back into fall football.