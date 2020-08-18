22 SLU students test positive for COVID during campus move-in

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis University welcomed several thousand students back to campus over the last week before the start of the fall semester.

The university tested approximately 3,500 students for COVID-19 between Monday, August 10 and Sunday, August 16. And of those tested, 22 on-campus residents—or 0.63 percent of the students—tested positive for the coronavirus.

University President Dr. Fred Pestello said the university anticipated 1 or 2 percent of students would test positive, based on local data.

The university said an additional 9 students who had recovered from COVID-19 also tested positive. It’s unclear if this means the students previously had the virus and became infected again or if these were simply antibody tests.

Meanwhile, the 22 students who tested positive have either returned home or moved into isolated housing on campus. They will remain in isolation for at least 10 days and will take their classes online.

Dr. Pestello said undergraduate, graduate, and professional students who reside off-campus can get a COVID test at SLU, free of charge. The test openings are available through Wednesday afternoon on a first-come, first-serve basis. Students must register online first.