25-year-old who survived COVID-19 says he saw death

ST. LOUIS – Not only does Kaleb Williams say he died in the hospital—and came back to life—but his mother also ended up hospitalized with COVID-19.

“An indescribable moment. I never thought we’d have this time where we’d be able to sit down again together or that he would even come home,” said Anna Williams, Kaleb’s mother.

Kaleb was hospitalized April 4 and woke up 20 days later.

“When I woke up I started to freak out. I thought for a second I could walk, so I was like, ‘Let me stand up,’” he said.

Kaleb said he’s thankful for the community outpouring after our April 13 report while he was sedated. He believes your prayers saved him.

“Personally, I think it kept me alive on the table – all of it,” he said.

His mother agreed.

“We got calls that he wasn’t going to make it – or he didn’t make it – and there was nothing else that could be done,” Anna said.

While Anna was hearing her son was dying, Kaleb said he saw death in his dreams.

“Knowing that I didn’t make it and I died multiple times during this time,” he said.

Kaleb, who was in New York for school at the time, did not want to return to St. Louis and expose his mother.

“I probably wouldn’t have made it,” he said. “The way New York went and is still going, if I would’ve gotten sick, I wouldn’t have made it.”

Then his mother Anna got it.

“Kaleb was ready to go home and I’m planning this big celebration, I’m planning this big parade, and all of a sudden what I thought was an asthma attack. I couldn’t breathe. I was being stubborn,” she said. “There’s no way I thought I’d gotten it.”