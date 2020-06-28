3 Downtown bars decide to close their doors citing safety concerns

ST. LOUIS – Start Bar, Wheelhouse and The Midwestern announced that they’ve decided to close down due to the “current environment,” regarding COVID-19.

There is no official date set for when the bars may reopen.

All three bars posted this image on social media from the owner, Stephen Savage:

“This is a marathon, not a sprint for us. We have been here 7 years and built our 3 locally owned and operated small businesses from the ground up, with an ownership and management team that truly cares about our staff, customers, St. Louis, and the future success of these businesses for the 3 mentioned. We can’t ensure the safety of our staff and customers right now which means we can’t succeed right now. We can’t enjoyably operate in the current environment. Yes, we can be busy and we thank our amazing customers and staff for that but we can’t operate stress-free and enjoy what we’re doing. This is our wheelhouse, it’s truly what we love to do and want to do and we can’t enjoy it right now. We don’t have to close, we don’t want to close but it’s the decision we’ve made in the best interest of our staff, customers, and businesses. We will reopen when we think the time is right, hopefully, sooner than later, in a couple of weeks for some Blues Playoffs and Cardinals Baseball. Until then, THANK YOU and We Love you STL.” https://www.facebook.com/wheelhousedowntown/photos/a.1521528661411396/2749309931966590/?type=3&theater