3,000 Moderna vaccines to be distributed at two St. Charles locations on Saturday

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A little bit of rain didn’t deter some determined Missourians getting their Covid-19 Mass vaccinations shots in St. Charles Saturday.

The doors opened to the public at 8 a.m. but folks began lining up outside the J. Scheidegger Center for Art around 7:30 a.m. on the Lindenwood University campus to get their shot.

“Today we are having a vaccine clinic with Compass Health,” says Julee Mitsler, Director of Communications at Lindenwood University. “We are going to be distributing about 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine first shot for our community members. We’re really excited to partner with compass health in this meaningful way.”

At the beginning of the week, organizers encouraged university staff to sign up and register through the Missouri vaccine navigator website.

Lindenwood is one of two locations in St. Charles offering vaccines Saturday.

Saint Charles Community College in Cottleville at the College Center building is the other site.

Both locations are open to all adult Missourians 18 years of age and older, providing the Moderna primary vaccination until 4:30 p.m.

“There’s such a thirst to get back to normal and one of the key component is to get the vaccination,” says Brian Brunner. “I don’t find myself to be dogmatic one way or another. But I do know I want to travel again. We just moved to Missouri about a half year ago and I want to get out and see this beautiful state. So for me it was get a vaccine and we can get out to do our part to be able to get out and do this.”

“You know you have your reservations but then you’re like, ‘Yeah I need to do it,’” says Keela Ross. “I’m very happy about it and I’ll be here for the second one and I’m really ready to get back to normal, because it’ll never be like it was, you know, the new norm.”

When asked whether participants felt like a weight has been lifted, they responded positively.

“I certainly do,” says Trish Schodrowski. “I live with two high risk people so the fact they had this opportunity I knew I had to take it. You know, you do what you have to do for family.”

Compass Health Network is the nonprofit healthcare organization that is providing the shots at the J. Scheidegger Center for Art and Saint Charles Community College, College Center building.

Both locations are providing shots until 4:30 p.m. But by noon Saturday, Lindenwood is offering walk up appointments until 4 p.m.

“What you’re going to find is we just finished our five-year strategic plan,” says Dr. John Porter, Lindenwood President. “Part of this plan is how we can be more of a neighbor and more of a community and more of a college town.”

Around 3,000 doses given out today.