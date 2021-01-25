318,000 people have pre-registered for the COVID vaccine in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of thousands of people have now pre-registered to receive the COVID vaccine in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Department of Public Health said more than 318,000 people have registered, which is approximately one-third of St. Louis County’s population. This number includes people that may be residents of other counties but have chosen to register for the vaccine in St. Louis County.

The pre-registration process allows for people to be contacted quickly when there is a supply of COVID vaccine and when it is a particular person’s turn to receive the vaccine.

St. Louis County Department of Public Health said the majority of people who have pre-registered fall into the 1B Tier 2 category which includes those 65 and older and adults 18-65 with high-risk medical conditions.

Those who do not have internet access are encouraged to call the Health Department at 314-615-2660 to get registered.

The Department of Public Health has also been in contact with those who are homebound so that they can still get vaccinated.

The county’s first mass vaccination site will be in north County. Details of the event have yet to be released.

