4 patients being tested for coronavirus in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Four people in St. Charles County are being tested for possible coronavirus infection, the county’s health department said Monday.

All four are being tested by the state. If those tests come back positive, they’ll be retested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health said two of the patients just returned from a trip to Mexico are in isolation at a local hospital. The test results on those patients should be returned Tuesday.

The third patient returned from Germany and is under self-quarantine.

The fourth patient came back from Washington state and is also in self-isolation.