5 St. Charles County residents test negative for coronavirus

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The four people who were being tested for coronavirus earlier this week have been given the all-clear, the St. Charles County Department of Public Health said.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services handled testing for the four individuals.

Two of the patients had just returned from a trip to Mexico The third patient returned from Germany and the fourth person had come back from Washington state.

A fifth person was tested for COVID-19 and also came back negative.

In the meantime, the state health department has launched a public hotline for residents with questions or concerns about coronavirus. The hotline is being staffed by medical professionals 24 hours a day. You can call the hotline at 877-435-8411.