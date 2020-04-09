8 new COVID-19 cases at St. Charles nursing home

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A nursing home in St. Charles is reporting new cases of COVID-19 at its facility.

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health confirmed that eight residents of Frontier Health & Rehabilitation tested positive for the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, 50 residents at the home have tested positive for COVID-19. Six people at the facility have died as a result of the virus.

In addition, 10 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. They remain quarantined in their homes.

If anyone has the following symptoms such as dry cough and fever, they should isolate themselves and call their health care provider. If you have questions, call the St. Charles County Public Health Information Hotline from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 636-949-1899, or visit sccmo.org/COVID.