HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Jefferson County Health Department is reporting nine new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 63 in Jefferson County.

Residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the Missouri State Hotline at 877-435-8411 or the Mercy Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500. For more information, visit the Jefferson County Health Department online at www.jeffcohealth.org/coronavirus-covid19.