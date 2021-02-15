Accumulating snow, brutal cold interrupts COVID vaccinations in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – The effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 slowed down in the St. Louis area Monday because of the brutally cold weather.

If you have an appointment to get a COVID vaccination shot this week, don’t be surprised if you receive a notice that it will be rescheduled for later in the week.

St. Clair County, Illinois canceled its drive thru vaccination site at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Belleville because of the forecast. They’re planning to reopen Tuesday.

St. Louis County rescheduled some vaccination appointments for Monday at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley and at the Affton Fire District because of the weather. All appointments at the Affton Fire District from Monday have been moved to Wednesday. And all afternoon appointments at John Murphy have been moved to an earlier time or later in the week.

St. Louis County is expecting a shipment of 3,000 doses of vaccine from the state to arrive Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a vaccination clinic is scheduled for tomorrow at the offices of the Jefferson County Health Department in high ridge. They’re taking a wait and see approach about whether to reschedule those appointments. Jefferson County continues to place vaccine orders with the state and hopes to receive notification in the next 24 hours on whether or not they will receive additional vaccine doses from the state.

And a vaccination event is still scheduled at the University of Missouri St. Louis on Saturday at the Millennium Student Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until the supply runs out.

And a Lincoln County booster dose (second shot) event is scheduled for Friday at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Troy, Missouri from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A reminder if you have a vaccination appointment scheduled for this week, you may want to check with the health department or hospital that notified you of the appointment to make sure it hasn’t been rescheduled because of the weather.