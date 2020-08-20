Additional free COVID-19 testing coming to Metro East

COLLINSVILLE, IL – Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike hopes Illinois residents will take advantage of several opportunities to be tested for COVID-19. She said, “We’re encouraging everyone to get tested and identify this infection so we can interrupt the transmission.”

Illinois recently announced more restrictions in the Metro East to curb the spread of COVID-19. The state reports the region is seeing a higher positivity rate than any other Illinois region.

“We are having some challenges, some struggles with the Metro East area,” said Ezike.

A list of testing locations can be found here.

The Madison County Health Department has a link to testing sites on its coronavirus dashboard.

One location where daily testing takes place is the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis. St. Clair County officials will soon announce more details about additional testing opportunities. Drive-thru testing will take place at Southwestern Illinois College on Monday, August 24th, and Tuesday, August 25th. Free testing will also be available in New Athens on Tuesday, August 25th from 10am to Noon and 1 pm to 3 pm. More information can be found here or by calling 618-825-4420.

Free testing will take place at the House of Prayer to All Nations Church in Washington Park on Thursday, August 20th from 8 am to until 4 pm. The church is also giving away bags of food starting at 9 am. The church is located at 5501 N. Park Dr.

A free testing event is also taking place at Fairmount Park on Tuesday, August 20th from 9 am to Noon. The park is located at 9301 Collinsville Rd. Those wishing to be tested are asked to bring a photo ID and health insurance card if they have one.

Ezike reminds residents to wear masks, social distance and avoid large gatherings.