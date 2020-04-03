Affinia Healthcare opens mobile testing clinic in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Many things may still be unclear about COVID-19 but one thing that isn’t is the virus doesn’t discriminate by race, age, or class when infecting the public.

“Everyone needs to realize we’re deep in this thing and coronavirus does not discriminate,” said St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed.

That anecdote rings truer when you check the number of coronavirus cases in St. Louis City by zip code. It shows 63115 in north St. Louis as one of the highest affected areas, currently sitting at 29 confirmed cases after an increase of seven new cases from Monday.

“I wasn’t surprised at all when those numbers came out. The data doesn’t lie,” Reed said.

That’s why for days, Reed has been pushing for more testing sites than the one that’s currently there.

On Thursday, Affinia Healthcare opened a new mobile testing site in the heart of the problem area.

It’s ready, it’s free, and it’s in place for those who clearly need it the most.

Already, 20 people have been screened at the new site.

Dr. Melissa Tepe says there are precautions in place to protect her staff and give the community assistance during this time.

“The virus taught us all how to pivot really quickly,” she said. “We have a tremendous team and put together a lot of regional support.”

Mayor Lyda Krewson released a statement Thursday about the new testing site:

The city’s been in consistent communication with Affinia Healthcare about expanding testing since COVID-19 began to spread in the community. They’ve been great partners in providing access to testing across the city, including North St. Louis, to their existing clients and patients who qualified. But now with this mobile testing unit, they’re going to be able to reach more people, which is a great step toward understanding exactly what we’re up against with this virus. We’re encouraged by this expansion and the role it will play in our fight against further spread and loss of life. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson