Aging Ahead helping St. Louis area seniors navigate COVID vaccine sign-ups

ST. LOUIS– As Missouri works to vaccinate thousands of people, including those 65 and older, the state’s Area Agencies on Aging Services are working with individuals that may need help using technology to register for the vaccine.

Aging Ahead is the agency helping people living in St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson, and Franklin Counties.

Lisa Knoll is Aging Ahead’s CEO. She says her office is fielding hundreds of calls to assist people that don’t have a computer or don’t feel confident navigating the online vaccine registration.

She also says her office has also seen an uptick in calls from people wanting reassurance they have signed up correctly because they are still waiting to get their vaccine.

Aging Ahead is one of 10 state agencies for aging services. The agencies are being transferred calls from the state COVID hotline when individuals need help registering for the vaccine.

Knoll says Aging Ahead has people dedicated to answering the phone to field these calls. Her team will help people register with the state’s site if they don’t have access to a computer.

The employees ask if there is someone that could help with the follow-up email from the state or local officials. If they don’t have someone that can accept the email or text, Aging Ahead will help facilitate the follow-ups as well.

Registering for the vaccine is only part of the battle. Some senior citizens also need help getting to the vaccine site. Aging Ahead has partnered with its transportation providers to help them get a ride if needed.

If you want to reach someone from Aging Ahead, call 636-207-4209 for assistance.

