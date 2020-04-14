Airborne allergens can be worse inside your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – You might be surprised that allergens may be worse inside than outside. Air pollution indoors can be two to five times higher inside your home.

Most homes don’t have enough fresh air and circulation. This time of year can be the worst because we aren’t running our air conditioner or furnace. When your fan is not running, you’re not filtering your air.

Things like air cleaners, fans, and humidifiers can help eliminate dust and pollen but not viruses.

Air scrubbers may be the perfect solution during the pandemic. An air scrubber helps rid the air of both allergies and viruses.

“It’s installed in your ductwork and it actually releases hydrogen peroxide and ozone in the space,” said Joe Hoffman, Hoffman Brothers. “Now, because of the shortage of masks in hospitals, hospitals are actually using hydrogen peroxide to disinfect the N-95 masks. Which is the exact same technology as the air scrubber, which puts hydrogen peroxide and ozone into your air.”

This technology has been proven to kill viruses like H1N1, MERS, and the flu. However, it is not proven that air scrubbers can kill COVID-19, since no research has been done yet.

For more info on how to deal with these allergy issues, visit HoffmanBros.com.