All government buildings in St. Charles County close

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - All government buildings in St. Charles County are now closed. That includes the courthouse, juvenile justice center, and the family arena box office. Residents can still access services online or by phone.

For a list of online services available through St. Charles County Government, visit sccmo.org/OnlineServices. Visit sccmo.org/Directory for a list of department and division phone numbers or call the main switchboard from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, at 636-949-7900.