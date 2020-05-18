All St. Louis County parks reopen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – All St. Louis County parks and trails are back open starting today with the partial reopening of the county.

With parks reopen there are still restrictions. Most trails are one-way loops to avoid people passing one another. Park restrooms, indoor facilities, sports courts, shelters, exercise stations, playgrounds, skate parks, and the Creve Coeur Park Soccer Complex remain closed.

All programs, activities, events, and rentals (regardless of size) are canceled through at least Sunday, May 31.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is reminding people that just because outdoor spaces are open, we still need keep safety guidelines intact.

“It’s hard to limit someone in an open space without walls,” Page said. “Just recognize that you want to use social distancing guidelines.”

Park goers can expect to see additional signage and must maintain a social distance of six feet from others. If you feel sick, don’t come to the parks.

For Rachel Anderson, the reopening of Mathida Welmering Park makes things feel a bit more like normal.

“We did come to this park quite often before it closed,” she said. “We can walk here from our house. Since it’s been closed, we’ve been playing in our house every day.”

On Monday, Anderson came back for the first time in over a month and a half.

“You know, it’s a little scary, but we are happy just being outside and not in our backyard,” she said. “My dog and my kid are pretty excited to be in a different environment and back to normal.”