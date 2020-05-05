American Red Cross providing essential services, saving lives through the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross is always considered essential, helping many in times of need. For those healthy and feeling well, the Red Cross is still accepting blood donations. With thousands of drives being canceled across the country, the need for blood is high. They recommend making an appointment online at a local drive; though with the ongoing pandemic, health, safety, and sanitation are the top priorities.

Along with the blood donations, the American Red Cross has paired with the Food and Drug Administration in the fight against the coronavirus by collecting blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors.

People who are fully recovered have developed antibodies that can help others attack the virus.

To donate, you must have had a verified diagnosis but be fully recovered from the virus and symptom-free. You can check your eligibility by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

In addition to aiding in the fight against COVID-19, the American Red Cross is helping victims of natural disasters. They are still supporting those in need of shelter and food after devastating tornadoes in the south but during the pandemic, they are doing it differently.

And if you can’t give blood, you can always donate. All donations made to the Red Cross on Tuesday will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Canadian Pacific.