Ameristar Casino gives behind the scenes tour of safety steps for Monday’s reopening

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Ameristar Casino in St. Charles will reopen Monday at 11 a.m. after 76 days of being shut down.

Every worker who arrived for training Friday was greeted with a temperature check and given a mask. The casino says about 700 employees were tested for COVID-19 this week and all came back negative.

General Manager Ward Shaw gave Fox 2 an inside look at what they’ll be doing to keep people socially distanced.

“We’ll limit occupancy at all of this style table – three players,” he said.

All tables will be at 50 percent capacity or less.

“Of course, all of our dealers will be wearing masks. We’ll strongly recommend our guests to be wearing masks,” Shaw said. “Our team is going through a lot of training this week – we’re starting to bring them off of furlough this week and they’re learning on how to sanitize cards, shufflers, discard decks.”

Casino reps have been meeting with St. Charles County leaders for weeks in preparation.

“With people coming over from the highest infection area of the state to come into our county and enjoy gaming, yeah that’s a concern,” said County Councilman Mike Elam.

Elam said citizens must act responsibly.

“You can tell people all day long what to do, but it’s up to them to see if they listen,” he said.

Masks are not required in Ameristar but will be offered. Social distancing will be enforced.

How will the casino handle someone who doesn’t want to follow new rules?

“It’s really unusual times and we’re all trying to do the right thing and so we’re going to have to work with our guests,” Shaw said. “In the rare case where someone just is not willing to follow our guidelines, we’re going to have to ask them to take their business elsewhere.”

St. Charles County said Ameristar is the biggest destination in Missouri, with more people walking through the doors than there are fans who attend St. Louis Cardinal games. Monday will be a very important test on the region’s road to recovery.