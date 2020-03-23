Archdiocese extends closure of St. Louis Catholic schools to fight COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Archdiocese of St. Louis has announced that they are extending the closure of all elementary and high schools, grades pre-K to 12, through April 22. They have preliminary plans to let students return to school on April 27, 2020.

The extension of school closures comes after a stay-at-home order was issued by regional officials. The Archdiocese says that closing the schools is the best path forward to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Schools in the Archdiocese are all offering distance-learning programs for students. Anyone needing assistance with food should call St. Vincent de Paul of St. Louis at 211 or Catholic Charities of St. Louis at 314-367-5500.