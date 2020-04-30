Archdiocese of St. Louis extends suspension of public Catholic masses; Protestant churches consider options

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Archdiocese of St. Louis has extended the suspension of public masses through May 8. Archbishop Robert Carlson’s original suspension of masses was set to expire today.

The archdiocese first suspended public masses on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Carlson extended the suspension three occasions.

The archbishop said he settled on May 8 after speaking with state government and health officials.

“It is important at this time for us to walk prudently with the Lord in making this decision, ensuring the proper protocols are in place, and that support is available to our parishes in creating a safe environment for God’s people to worship,” Carlson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Protestant churches, like First Baptist in House Springs, have been offering their services streaming live online. Even though senior pastor Reverend Dr. Bradley Adams could legally reopen his church on Mother’s Day, he believes it’s prudent to wait longer.

“Once St. Louis County health officials are more onboard about allowing churches to gather together, because we’re in northern Jefferson County, (where) so many of our people live, work, eat, and play in St. Louis County,” he said. “We’ll feel a lot more comfortable once they’re more in line, so we’re hoping by the Sunday after Memorial Day is our hopeful date of having public services again.”

Churches will reopen with social distancing rules – at least six feet between individuals. Some churches may scale back on certain programs such as children’s programs and they’ll have designated entry and exit doors.