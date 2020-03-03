Archdiocese of St. Louis suggests changes to mass due to coronavirus

ST. LOUIS - As concerns rise over the coronavirus the Archdiocese of St. Louis is putting out a reminder to their parishioners of ways to limit health risks.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis is asking its parishioners to follow these health practices:
- Do not shake hands during the sign of peace
- Do not from the chalice
- Receive the eucharist in your hands instead of directly into your mouth.
- Use your best judgment. If you are feeling ill do not attend church or school.
The diocese said it's also working with healthcare professionals to make any more adjustments where needed. But, they’re also asking their parishioners to use their best judgment and to stay home if they’re sick. They say you can watch the mass on TV or on the internet.