As COVID cases rise, Parson insists Missouri still OK

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Missouri.

The state health department reported another 1,241 confirmed positive cases Wednesday, bringing the total since the virus first struck Missouri to 55,321. Of those tested in the past week, close to 10% were positive for COVID-19.

A new federal report lists Missouri as among 21 states in the “red zone” for the outbreak.

Despite the rise in cases, Republican Gov. Mike Parson and the state health department director say the state still is managing the virus well.

Parson says the state is better prepared to handle outbreaks now compared to March and April.