Ashcroft bashes mail-in voting bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers were pushing to allow everyone to vote by mail if they so choose in the upcoming August and November elections because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Missouri Senate passed a bill to allow it in the final hours of the legislative session Friday. The Missouri House of Representatives and Governor Mike Parson still have to approve the measure for it to become law.

The state’s top election official, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, has paned the latest version of the bill. He’s hand-delivering PPE (personal protective equipment) for election workers across the state.

Ashcroft hit 11 counties Friday, including Franklin, Pike, Lincoln, Warren, Montgomery, and St. Charles in the St. Louis region.

He dropped off enough face-shields, masks, hand sanitizer, and “six-feet” distance markers for the more 600 workers in St. Charles County for the June 2 elections, which were pushed back from April because of the pandemic.

They are not subject to the new legislation.

The COVID-19 vote-by-mail bill would allow voters in Missouri to cast ballots by mail if they’re still concerned about exposure to the virus at polling places, in spite of all of the PPE Ashcroft is delivering.

Supporters of the bill say mail-in voters, except for those who are infected with COVID-19, will still have to have show an ID to get voting forms notarized.

Still, the latest bill had been stripped of voter ID safeguards to make sure those voters “are who they say they are” when voting by mail, Ashcroft said.

“I think we need to make sure that it’s not only safe and healthy for people to vote but also that our elections are secure. My understanding is there’s now SB 631 that has removed those protections and removed the voter ID part of it. I think we need to make sure our elections are safe from a health standpoint for the voters of Missouri but there also secure so that we know the numbers are true when you add them up at the end of the night,” Aschcroft said.

As for the PPE deliveries, the last and largest will be next Friday to St. Louis city and county.

The supplies for those two alone will fill the state delivery van, so Ashcroft has set aside one day just for them.