Ban on indoor service at bars, restaurants in Metro East expected to return as COVID cases increase

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Leaders in St. Clair County, Illinois say more restrictions are coming this week to the Metro East region due to a continued rise in COVID-19 cases.

St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern said he was notified about the restrictions from state health authorities Monday, although they don’t have anything in writing as of yet.

Lebanon Mayor Rich Wilken said the Illinois Department of Public Health and other state officials ordered all bars, restaurants, and gambling facilities in Region 4 (Madison, Monroe, St. Clair, Clinton, Randolph, Bond, and Washington counties) to cease all indoor dining and drinking on Wednesday, August 26. Outdoor dining and drinking would still be permitted but all businesses must close by 11 p.m.

These new restrictions come more than a week after Region 4 went three straight days above the state-mandated 8 percent threshold for positive COVID tests.

