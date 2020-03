CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The possible coronavirus case involving a Bayer employee has come back negative.

That means Bayer’s Creve Coeur office and the St. Louis Child Development Center will reopen Friday.

The company says those with whom the employee was in contact while on-site also continue to show no symptoms.

Earlier Wednesday, five people tested negative for coronavirus in St. Charles County.

At present, the only confirmed case of coronavirus in the area is a 20-year-old Ladue woman.