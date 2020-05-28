Breaking News
IL: 5,083 deaths/ 114,306 cases; MO: 707 deaths/ 12,673 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
1  of  2
Watch Now
Illinois Town Hall: US Senators, local mayors answer your coronavirus questions Live video of FOX 2 News

Belleville closes city streets to allow for patio space for downtown restaurants

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Illinois enters into Phase 3 of its reopening plan Friday. With recovery plans in place statewide, city leaders in Belleville met Thursday afternoon with their own plan to help out small businesses.

The streets are closing in downtown Belleville so business doors can reopen.

“Definitely a homecoming, coming back,” says Bennie Parr, owner of Bennie’s Pizza Pub.

Customers will come back with the help of the city.

“The city’s been great to us,” says Mark Onstott, owner of Tavern on Main. “They provided all of this for us.”

This afternoon, the Belleville City Council held a special meeting to take steps to help these businesses. They approved closing half blocks of N. Church, S. Jackson, and S. High starting Friday.

“We are working with people,” says Mayor Mark Eckert. “We want them to be successful. We want them to live through these terrible two-and-a-half months.”

For each street closure, two businesses will share the block, using the new patio to space out customers.

Mayor Eckert says they want to do this in the safest way possible. The last thing they want is a resurgence of COVID-19 or to take a major step backwards.

Streets should close early Friday, with business patios opening up by lunchtime.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News