List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions and cancelations
Belleville closing city offices and only providing essential city services

Coronavirus

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The city of Belleville says that they are closing all city offices starting Tuesday until March 30, 2020. Only essential city services like police, fire protection, trash service, and sewer services will be provided. They say that all employees should report to work tomorrow, as scheduled.

Belleville public libraries are also closed. Park and rec events are also canceled through March 30, 2020. Events at parks that with 50 people or more will be canceled until May 11, 2020. All inspections conducted by the Health, Housing and Building Department will be scheduled on a case-by-case basis until further notice.

