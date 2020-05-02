Belleville couple receives outpouring after Fox 2 report; gives back to other truckers

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Fox 2 has previously shown you what truckers are dealing with to keep food on our tables and you responded. On Friday, a trucking couple used their free time to feed other drivers who are keeping our country moving.

The Baums from Belleville are a married couple who says they’re also “married to the road.” We watched the proof of their commitment today. Despite being on vacation they handed out meals to drivers transporting what we need every day.

Angie and Larry Baum partnered with Steve’s Hot Dogs and “Royally Baked” to hand out meals and treats to 100 drivers.

Fox 2 featured the Baums on April 8, when they talked about the struggle for truckers who sometimes find locked doors at truck stops – signs saying “no bathrooms” and “no coffee or water.”

“It was right after our interview with you – (Larry) actually had a dream. We were trying to figure out how to give back to the truckers and he woke up at like 2 o’clock in the morning on the truck. He said, ‘What if we did treat a trucker?!’” Angie said.

The couple created a GoFundMe page asking for $500. They never thought they’d raise seven times that amount.

They’ve used the money to not only partner with local businesses on these hot meals, they’ve also purchased gift cards to give to truckers to use later.

They started with deliveries to trucking companies in the morning and then ended up at a north St. Louis County truck stop.

The smiles on the faces of truckers said it all.

“When we tell them it’s appreciation for all that we are doing, their smile just increases even more,” Larry said.

Workers who say they sometimes feel forgotten drove off with an extra boost and a message that we appreciate them.