Better weather helping out restaurants get customers to dine out on patios

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A warmer day means patio weather for many in St. Charles. This Thursday wasn’t without some storms earlier in the day.

“It was pouring just a little while ago today. And we were able to dry all the tables off,” said Donna Schaffrin, owner of Magpies Café on Main Street.

Magpies Café is spacing people and tables out, abiding by social distancing guidelines. This means, the majority of their seating is outside on the patio.

“I’m limited on how many tables I can seat inside,” Schaffrin said. “It’s already a very small restaurant, so I can only sit about six table tops inside. So, we are very weather dependent here since we have this huge patio.”

“Yesterday we had the fire pits on. People sat out here until 8 o’clock last night.”

With warmer weather back in the forecast, the patios weren’t the only place with visitors.

On Thursday, the riverfront boasted fishermen, walkers, and people just ready to enjoy some fresh air and warmer temps.