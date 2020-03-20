BJC Healthcare opens its first coronavirus testing center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. - BJC Healthcare has opened its first COVID-19 collection center in the Cortex corridor. Health officials say they want to make testing more accessible.

BJC's testing center will be available only to patients who are referred by BJC providers after screening and patients who have been pre-screened using CDC guidelines. BJC's vice president says the set up will cut down on possible exposure to COVID – 19 in hospitals.

There's also a new drive-thru testing site in Swansea Illinois off north Illinois Lane. Mercy also opened its first drive-through coronavirus testing site in Chesterfield, and earlier this week, SSM Health announced they'd open five coronavirus testing stations across the region, with the first in St. Charles County. They plan on expanding across four states.

BJC says they plan to add more sites in north St. Louis County and in the metro-east in the upcoming weeks.