BJC HealthCare postponing some elective surgeries beginning on Nov. 16

ST. LOUIS – BJC has announced that they are postponing elective procedures and surgeries that can be done so safely for at least eight weeks at all of their 15 hospitals and ambulatory setting starting Monday, November 16.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases continue to dramatically climb in our regions. They say it is essential that they take additional steps to prepare their hospitals and assist their caregivers in delivering the best care possible for patients and their families.

They ask that the public support their efforts by taking care of themselves by washing their hands, social distancing, and wearing masks.