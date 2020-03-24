BJC says it’s taking donations for masks during coronavirus outbreak

ST. LOUIS – Some hospitals around the country are reporting they desperate for masks and other protective gear for medical workers. But a BJC Health official in St. Louis says their system is not in a desperate situation but they are accepting donations to avoid a potential shortage.

Denise Murphy, the chief nurse executive for BJC Healthcare, says St. Louis area companies and individuals have been very generous to donate N-95 protective masks. Some construction companies have stepped forward with donations.

Those masks and other items are needed to protect the hospital workers from droplets spread by the cough and sneeze of infected patients.

Dr. Hilary Babcock, an infectious disease specialist with BJC, says the worst is yet to come.

According to Babcock, the peak of the virus isn’t expected until April or May for St. Louis.

“Put in place the measures to keep everyone safe and we’ll hope that we’ve squashed that curve and get a flatter line,” she said. “That doesn’t mean that this is going to be over next week.”